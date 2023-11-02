HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -A fire in 2020 destroyed the original Huntingdon Electric Motor Service building.

Now, three years later, the company is operating in a new facility.

The store front has been relocated to a new location, with the warehouse separated in the back for processing and shipping.

The Vice President of Operations, Chris Ellis, shared that he does not know where they would be without the support of the community.

“This represents the next step basically and we will continue to push on with industrial motors and that will evolve like it has over the years and you can’t stand still you know the outside world is evolving so we have to evolve with it,” Ellis said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Ellis says there is still plenty of work to be completed but this is the first big step for the future of the business.

