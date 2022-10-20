HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Careerlink job fair in the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Hall gave potential candidates an opportunity at a potentially better job than their current one, Huntingdon Site Administrator Barbara Covert said.

“Employers are very willing and wanting to interview candidates and see if there’s opportunities to train and grow their workforce,” Covert said. “So this is a great opportunity for young people to come in and gain employment and maybe start their careers.”

Covert said the over 60 businesses were looking both for candidates with prior experience in the desired field and younger job seekers who are maybe just entering the workforce.

The career fair took place on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The fair was one of two for the PA Careerlink Huntingdon branch for 2022, with the other being in the spring.

Covert said job seekers who were unable to make the job fair can stop by their office and speak with a career counselor.

“We’ll be able to provide them some guidance on what employers are hiring, what jobs are out there, advice on our local labor market, and some career counseling to help them make that transition to their next career,” Covert said.

As for employers still looking to increase their staff, she said resources are available for them, too.

She said employers in manufacturing, health care, retail, human services, IT, heating, plumbing and similar fields are still hiring.

“Our staff is able to assist employers with posting job orders, with recruitment events, on-the-job training [and more],” Covert said.

Those looking for employment can also find PA CareerLink’s available positions with employers at their website.