HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man has been charged after allegedly breaking into local charity Ricky’s Wheels and taking a number of batteries the organization needed.

Court documents show that 52-year-old Pernell Prough has been charged with burglary and criminal trespassing after an investigation into the crime.

According to Huntingdon police, the owner of Ricky’s Wheels called them July 15 to report that an estimated 50 batteries were missing from the business, which shares a building with another Huntingdon company.

Police noted in the criminal complaint they filed that the owner suspected Prough, but when called, he denied any knowledge. She told police those batteries were meant to be traded in so they could afford more electric wheelchairs. The organization has given away wheelchairs and mobility chairs to those in need, and other organizations, in memory of the owner’s son, Ricky Worthy.

During the investigation, police said they were able to contact the owner of the other business who gave them security video. In the video, police said they saw Prough showing up at Ricky’s Wheels and loading the batteries into the back of a car known to belong to him, the complaint shows.

The owner of Ricky’s Wheels said the batteries were worth more than $1,000.

Prough was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16.