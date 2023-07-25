HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing additional felony charges after being arrested in April for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Mark Musser, 32, was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl 15 to 30 times from August 2021 to October 2022. He was charged in April with 31 counts of child pornography, 30 counts of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual abuse of children, 30 counts of criminal use of a communication facility and other related charges.

Mark Musser, 32, of Huntingdon. Image provided by the Huntingdon County Prison.

When Musser was arrested on April, 27, state police said he had two cell phones in his pocket. According to a criminal complaint, the phones belonged to Musser and a picture on the lock screen of one of the phones appeared to be him and the teen kissing.

Troopers confiscated the phones and later obtained pictures and videos from one of the devices through a search warrant. According to state police, Musser and the teen were seen in three videos recorded on separate dates engaging in sexual activity.

When troopers spoke to the teenager, she claimed she and Musser connected through Snapchat after he was released on bail. She claimed they started meeting each other in person two weeks later.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to the complaint, the videos found on Musser’s phone were recorded by the teen and sent to him through various apps. She told troopers Musser knew the videos were being taken while they were having sex.

During the interview, state police noted the teenager was wearing a necklace given to her by Musser that was seen on her in many photos.

Musser was arraigned Tuesday morning and taken to the Huntingdon County Prison where he’s being held on $50,000 bail. He’s additionally charged with three felony counts of statutory sexual assault, three felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, three felony counts of corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle.