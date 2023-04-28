HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Alexandria man is behind bars for allegedly “beating the f*** out” of a cat, according to the criminal complaint.

Zackery Faubert, 26, has been charged with cruelty to animals after police said he used a broom to beat a cat he was watching.

Zackery Faubert – Huntingdon County Prison

On April 6, Pennsylvania State Police spoke with a woman at a home along the 14000 block of Valley View Circle in Shirley Township. The woman told police that she left her dog and cat with Faubert while she was away for the weekend and upon returning, her cat had a swollen and black left eye, according to court documents.

Troopers were also notified about a call the woman had with Faubert on April 2. Faubert claimed the cat had attacked a young child in his care so he said he “beat the f*** out of her and threw her outside,” police noted in the affidavit. Faubert also told the woman he used a broom and said he was “pretty sure he f***ed up her eye.”

The woman told police she returned home on April 3 but was having trouble finding the cat. On April 6, prior to calling the police, the woman was able to find and catch the cat, which is when she discovered the injuries to the cat’s eye, police noted in the complaint.

Police were shown the photos of the injured cat and also saw a broom with a bent handle. The woman told police prior to her leaving that the broom was not bent, according to the charges filed.

Troopers told the woman to take the cat to the vet, who told her the cat will need to have her left eye removed due to the injuries, according to the affidavit. The total bill for the vet was $2,637.13.

Faubert is behind bars in the Huntingdon County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. He’s been charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, along with cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.