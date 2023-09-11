HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was killed Sunday morning after crashing a vehicle and hitting a tree, Pennsylvania State Police report.

Troopers said that 21-year-old Reed Peck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Juniata Township at around 7:18 a.m. Sept. 10.

Peck was reportedly driving north on Point Road when he left the road for an unknown reason and went down an embankment.

According to state police, the vehicle began to overturn before hitting a tree, where it finally stopped.

Troopers noted that Peck was not wearing his seatbelt at the time.