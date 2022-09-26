HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– A surprise retirement celebration was held at Detwiler Field in Huntingdon for Ted Aurand, who ran the Huntingdon Community Center for 55 years.

“Fifty-five years of service to this community and he is quite literally a cornerstone,” former Huntingdon Mayor David Wessels said. “I don’t think there is a family in Huntingdon that can say that they weren’t touched by him in some way.”

During his tenure, Aurand helped to expand the programs and reach of the center in Huntingdon and its surrounding communities. He has countless memories of volunteering and meeting new people.

“I didn’t have any really favorite parts they were all great,” Aurand said. “I remember when I started, just remembering the years and what it is now versus what it was many years ago. That makes you very happy and very proud.”

Aurand received proclamations recognizing him for his years of service from county and state officials. As for what is next, he is far from slowing down.

“I will continue volunteering throughout the community. I have two granddaughters, great-granddaughters, and great-grandchildren and I’d like to spend more time with them.”

The Huntingdon Community Center provides a variety of sports programs to encourage children to be more active while developing their social skills, according to its website. It also provides educational programs such as the After-School program where students can get help with homework and have fun.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, visit huntcommunitycenter.org.