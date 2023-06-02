HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Music teachers at the Huntingdon Area School District will be walking all day Saturday to help raise money for their elementary band program.

This came after the school district music department realized they don’t have enough musical instruments for their elementary band program because almost the entire fourth grade signed up for band this school year.

Southside Elementary School Director Rick Kane and Standing Stone Elementary School Director Ryan Wade decided to do something about it and organized the “All Day 100K” walk. The two teachers have 175 new and returning students in the elementary band program.

“Last year Jordan Canner, the High School Director and I walked 100,000 steps to raise

awareness of live liver donations for another one of our band family, Mark Morningstar. This year with this amazing challenge, we decided to walk another 100,000 steps to get new instruments.”

Starting at midnight on Saturday, June 3, both teachers will be walking around Huntingdon for 24 hours to try and raise $8,500. They will continue throughout the day until they reach their 100,000-step goal.

“It’s roughly 54 miles. Last year it took us just about 18 hours to complete,” Kane said. “We circled Huntingdon Borough roughly 12 times, we were tired, but it was worth it.”

Anyone interested in making a donation is asked to go to the “All Day 100K” Facebook event.