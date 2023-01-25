EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to arrest Tyreek Willis, 31, at a GIANT parking lot on the 7000 block of Lake Raystown, as Willis had three active warrants.

Willis fled from police in a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT around 4 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers followed Willis, heading in the westbound lane of State Route 22. Troopers said their vehicle reached speeds of 135 mph and the Jeep was still gaining distance.

Willis eventually turned onto Main Street near Smokers Hill Road, still speeding and ignoring stop signs, police note in the complaint. The chase eventually led police onto Bob Long Road, which is a dead end and box in the Jeep, according to the affidavit. Police say there was another person in the Jeep that requested to get out multiple times and feared for their life during the chase.

Willis was charged with two felony charges of fleeing, driving under the influence, possession with the intent to deliver drugs, reckless endangering of another person and other related charges.

While arresting Willis, police said they noticed he seemed to be under the influence. He reportedly admitted to police to smoking marijuana before the chase, according to court documents. He also reportedly admitted to using Percoset and gabapentin before driving.

He was unable to post $100,000 bail and is currently at the Huntingdon County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb 1.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Willis’ criminal history dates further back than the chase. Police were looking for him in regards to three undercover investigations they conducted in 2022, according to court documents.

Willis reportedly sold marijuana and methamphetamine to a confidential informant (CI) multiple times between Aug. 11, 2022, and Oct. 7, 2022. Willis was arraigned Wednesday on those charges in addition to the charges he facing for the high-speed chase.

He is facing 12 drug-related charges with a separate bail set at $300,000.