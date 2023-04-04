HUNTINGDON COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Borough police chief is being recognized for his work to support and protect Pennsylvania’s children.

Chief Charles Steightiff was awarded the Blue Ribbon Champion for Safe Kids Award on Tuesday at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The award is given annually to four people who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Steightiff recently established a crisis intervention co-responder initiative and helped make sure other agencies can use it.