HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for a red Corvette that police said hit someone’s porch and then left the scene over the weekend.

The hit and run happened Saturday morning, March 25, at around 11:33 a.m. on Church Street in the Borough of Huntingdon.

A red Corvette struck a porch and failed to stop, police said. The Huntingdon Borough Police Department released a security video on their Facebook page that you can view by clicking here.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Huntingdon police at 814-643-3960.

Police said there is damage to the rear of the Corvette.