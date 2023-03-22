HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Huntingdon County residents are expressing their concern over a proposed solar farm.

At a meeting on Wednesday, March 22 residents spoke about the solar farm that is planned for Porter Township. Community members shared concerns about noise and potential water pollution.

“It’s a commercial industry going in our rural community,” Justin Lear, a resident said. “It relies on the very people who will be affected tax dollars to be subsidized or even installed.”

However, the big question for the evening was “Who’s paying for it?”

“The projects are absolutely not funded by taxpayer dollars,” Doug Carton said. “100% of the money is private capital that puts this project in the ground.”

While the solar farm is still in the planning phase residents are still looking for answers about what the farm would affect in their community.

If it is approved by township officials then construction would start next year.