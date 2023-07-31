Huntingdon Borough Police are hosting Night Out Against Crime in downtown Huntingdon on August 1.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon is scheduled to host a National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. this year.

On Tuesday evening, Washington Street from 8th Street to 5th Street will be closed for the event as residents can attend to learn more about local organizations and enjoy various activities.

Along with local first responders, attendees can also visit with the following:

Pa Fish & Boat Commission (featuring live animals)

US Army Corps of Engineers – Raystown Lake Ranger Staff

K9 Units from Huntingdon Boro Police and PA DOC

K9 Companions

Huntingdon Area School District

Huntingdon County Children and Youth Services

The 600 block of Washington Street will also be closed for the Health Fair Event, with several organizations attending to provide information on health and medical topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, mental health, aging and veterans services.

Activities include bounce houses, meeting with NCAA athletes, kids activities and more. Local musician Nick Miller will be performing at Bryan Park on Tuesday evening.

The Huntingdon Moose will be offering Child ID kits in Bryan Park, according to Huntingdon Borough Police. A kids’ bike raffle will also take place, giving children a chance to win a meet and greet with a local police officer.

According to the Huntingdon Borough Police, CART will also provide free shuttling service during the event from the Mutual Benefit Group parking lot near the Isett Pool to the intersection of 6th and Washington Street.

The event is part of an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the Huntingdon Borough Police Department.

Millions of individuals are expected to participate in their own communities across the U.S. on the first Tuesday in August. The celebrations include block parties, festivals, parades and cookouts, as well as safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and various exhibits.

More information about Tuesday’s event in Huntingdon can be found on the Huntingdon Borough Police Department’s Facebook page.