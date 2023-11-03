HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon woman was arrested Friday morning after police said they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in her residence.

At 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers from the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force along with the Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence along the 1100 block of Warm Springs Avenue in the borough.

Officers and HPD’s K9 Tony found Brandy Hall, 47, in the residence and she was taken into custody. During the search, police said in a criminal complaint they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Hall, 47, of Huntingdon. Image provided by the Huntingdon County Prison.

As soon as officers walked inside, they found two plastic baggies on a table that contained suspected methamphetamine and suspected crack cocaine, according to the police report. A silver baggie with a white powder was also found in the kitchen.

According to police, the following items were seized in Hall’s bedroom:

Suspected THC wax

A scale

A large plastic container with suspected marijuana

A large plastic bag with packing materials

A blue bag with unmarked pills

A bag with syringes

An orange baggie with suspected methamphetamine

A bag with multiple documents with her name printed on them

18 counterfeit bills totaling $1,620

$359 in various bills inside a safe

Two bundles of cash totaling $1,900

Multiple glass smoking devices

In the bathroom, police said they seized the following:

A jar of fentanyl testing strips

A backpack that contained A large Ziploc bag contained 163 grams of suspected marijuana A Ziploc bag with 4 oz of suspected methamphetamine Multiple plastic containers holding 15.5 grams of suspected fentanyl A black bag containing numerous pills and other narcotics A metal container containing stamp bags with suspect heroin, along with similar empty baggies A small Ziploc bag containing suspected psychedelic mushrooms A pill bottle with blue round pills



Hall was taken to the Huntingdon County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

She’s charged with one count of felony forgery, six counts of felony drug possession with the intent to deliver and six misdemeanor counts of drug possession.

Hall’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.