HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6.

Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is described as a non-Hispanic black woman around 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes driving a 2004 Subaru Forester.

Anyone with further information on Duvall or her whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.