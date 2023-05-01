HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Huntingdon Area School District’s Bild students embarking on a scavenger hunt for this week’s assignment.

The Bearcat Institute of Learning and Development (BILD) program is the district’s online learning program serving grades K-12. This program allows students to continue their flexibility while having them explore the community.

For their scavenger hunt assignment students have to travel and grab a picture at 14 spots in the borough. These spots vary from businesses, parks, the library, health support centers, and places of worship.

Online Learning Director Anita Young said this is the first year they’re doing this assignment. The places picked are either owned by Huntingdon alumni or historical sites they learned about.

“They get to explore the community and see the history of the community,” Young said. “They get to connect it to what they learned this year, the different content areas, and they get to explore the businesses and what’s available here to help them.”

The idea is students and families get to see the various opportunities available in Huntingdon. Young added the hope is the students feel welcomed and supported in the community.

Bild Program K-2nd grade teacher Lindsay McCracken said it’s important students see what the community offers. Additionally, they do their research on the topics they learned while on their visits.

“The community supports us in ways that we don’t even know and just being able to get out there and say thank you to them and support them,” McCracken said. “Just let them know; we’re here for them. They’re here for us. It’s truly a community that supports each other.”

Young said they encourage students to conversate with the owners and community leaders, but it’s not required. She hopes students do it naturally and learn more about the businesses, resources, and careers within the borough.

“They’re naturally inclined to learn more about that business and naturally inclined to learn more about that resource,” Young said. “Some of those bonus experiences that we offered are a way for families to see what can I do in the summer locally, where I don’t have to travel. I don’t have to go away. What can I do educationally and fun with my community locally.”

First grader Pierson Still said he’s looking forward to visiting the parks and the library. His favorite books to read are the Magic Tree House series and picture books. While at the parks, he likes to play with his brother and jump in the mud.

“At the library, there’s Minecraft,” Still said. “I like looking at the pictures. There’s just lots of wands, tails, ’cause I like looking at the picture.”

Young said the places involved were excited about the project, noting how it spotlights them. Students who complete the assignment receive prizes from their donors.

Next week, teachers have the opportunity to do their scavenger hunt visiting similar places as the students. Student have until Sunday May 7 to complete the assignment.