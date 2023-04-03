BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will begin on Monday to remove storm debris from Hurricane Ida left in streams and around bridges along Route 1020 in Bedford County.

This is the first portion of work that will be carried out in Bedford, as well as Cambria and Huntingdon counties.

Work will begin on Monday, April 3 and is being taken care of by Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett.

On Monday, debris removal work on Route 1020 will be in between bridge trusses. Traffic for this part of the project will be controlled by daylight flagging and channeling devices. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The overall project consists of the removal of debris from waterways and around bridge structures along Routes 1020 and 3001 (Cooks Mill Road) in Bedford County, Route 913 in Huntingdon County, and Routes 3015, 164 and 53 in Cambria County.

An 11.3-mile detour will be placed for the work on Route 3001 (Cooks Mill Road). Those details will be given at a later date.

All work on this approximately $396,336 project is expected to be completed by mid-July. All work is weather dependent.