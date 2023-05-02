STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of visitors flock to Happy Valley every year to experience sporting events. Those thousands are generating millions of dollars for local businesses, leading to new initiatives aiming to bring more sports-generated tourism to the area.

“Sports tourism is a big deal,” Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance Executive Director Eric Engelbarts said. “It’s a huge deal here in Happy Valley and that’s something that we want to continue and we want to build upon.”

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau‘s new Happy Valley Sports & Entertainment Alliance is leading the charge on sports tourism. The Alliance’s goal is to convince new sporting events to come and set up shop in State College.

Officials at the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau said so far in 2023, nearly 500 teams and 5,300 athletes have already participated in HVAB-partnered sports tournaments. These events have accounted for nearly 4,000 hotel room nights and $3,500,000 in economic impact.

“With the football games here for several major weekends bringing a hundred thousand people into the area that’s obviously an economic driver bringing people into those restaurants and those businesses,” Engelbarts said. “We want to make sure that, or try to work towards where every weekend is a football weekend.”

The hope is for even more people to travel to Happy Valley and spend their money in the local economy. An HVAB study titled ‘Economic Impact of Sports Events in Centre County‘ found sporting events in Happy Valley generate an annual economic impact of approximately $417,000,000 just within Centre County.

Now, the Alliance is working on planning a 70.3-mile IRONMAN race that’s coming to Beaver Stadium in July.

“As we have these over 3,000 athletes coming in from all over the world visiting us in Happy Valley, we can drive those participants into the local businesses to be able to spend their money here,” Engelbarts said.

HVAB is hosting an open house for volunteers to learn more about the IRONMAN run and sign up to help. It will be held on May 9 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Boal City Brewing.