CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years of work, the Interstate 80 Woodland Interchange project is finally complete.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday contractor Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion completed the $17.9 million job on Oct. 26. Small crews remain at the site for cleanup.

The work at mile marker 123 began in 2020 and involved replacing the I-80 bridges that spanned Route 970, paving, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and various other construction.

More information on any active or upcoming construction projects can be found on PennDOT’s website.