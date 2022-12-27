CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old from Johnstown has been locked up on allegations that she stabbed her mother in the arm and neck after putting her in a “choke hold.”

The alleged stabbing took place at the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue on Dec. 21 around 11 p.m., according to charges filed by Johnstown police. While on scene, officers were told by Serenity Conahan’s mother that her daughter had gotten into an argument, which quickly became violent to the point she thought she was going to die. Police did note that the woman had a stab wound on her right wrist with a laceration on the right side of her neck.

The mother explained to police that she was in Conahan’s bedroom having a conversation, and she believed her daughter was drinking and became violent when the woman “did not respond to her in the way that Serenity wanted,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

At this point, Conahan allegedly grabbed a black-handled knife with a silver blade and stood in front of her closed bedroom door so her mother couldn’t escape.

The woman said she went to grab Conahan’s hand that was holding the knife in an attempt to leave the room, though she was stabbed. Eventually, she said she was able to escape to grab her phone for help.

While in her own bedroom, Conahan’s mother said her daughter came in with the knife and put her in a “choke hold” with the knife against the front part of her neck, police noted. This is when the woman received the slit on her neck.

During this struggle against her daughter, the mother claimed her phone rang, and she managed to grab it and answer it. When she did, Conahan said “shut up” and “I have to finish it” while still choking her mother, according to court documents.

Conahan stopped choking her mother soon after the call when she heard another person was home.

Police reported Conahan was upstairs with the knife when they arrived, though she came downstairs and was arrested without incident. According to court documents, Conahan admitted to stabbing her mother and that the knife she used was in her bedroom, which police found.

Johnstown police charged Conahan with felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and simple assault.

Conahan is in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Jan. 12.