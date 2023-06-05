SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 67-year-old accused of shooting and killing another man claimed it was self-defense when he called 911, court documents show.

Gregory Mostoller, 67 (Somerset County Prison)

Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of Johnstown was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Clifton Earl Johnson of Hooversville. Mostoller called 911 and claimed “a guy came at me with a wrench and I killed him,” the court documents read.

State police said they arrived at a garage on Charles Street in Shade Township June 2 at around 10:05 a.m. They reported that they found Johnson on the ground with a gunshot wound to his right eye before later discovering he was shot a total of seven times in the back, torso, arm and head.

According to the criminal complaint, Mostoller’s gun was sitting on a workbench with one bullet in the chamber and the magazine empty.

During the arrest of Mostoller, police alleged that he mentioned multiple times that he killed Johnson, but refused to be questioned.

“While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation by PSP, I am thankful for the fast response and investigation by PSP and overall dedication to the citizens of Somerset County. My deepest condolences are with the Johnson family,” said Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Mostoller is now facing a criminal homicide charge. He was placed in Somerset County Prison with bail being denied.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.