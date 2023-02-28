CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been jailed on felony charges after allegedly shooting at his wife with a crossbow, narrowly missing her head.

On Saturday, Feb 25, state police were dispatched to a home along the 300 block of Main Street, Portage Borough, around 3:39 a.m. after the Cambria County 911 center received two hang-up calls. In the second call, 48-year-old Carl Virgil Miller said, “I called 10 minutes ago. I **** near shot my wife,” before hanging up again, according to charges filed.

By the time troopers arrived, they made note that there was a fresh hole in the front steel door coming from the inside out. That isn’t the only hole they found, either. Further into the home, they reported finding a hole in the recliner “where a head would be positioned” with a clump of what appeared to be human hair embedded into the entry portion of the hole.

Upstairs, police said they found two loaded crossbows laying on a bed that were pulled back and locked in the firing position. They also found a CO2-driven pellet gun.

Miller claimed that he and his wife had been arguing the past month. After he came home from work the night of the shooting, he said they got into an argument over him not sending a Valentine’s Day and anniversary card while he was away, police noted.

After the argument, the couple went to a local bar for a few hours and came back home. This is when things took a violent turn.

While his wife was sitting on the recliner, Miller alleged that he went upstairs, grabbed one of his crossbows, came back downstairs, cocked it back, and then fired at her “to scare her,” investigators noted. At this point, his wife got up and left. While heading out the door, Miller told police he shot at her through the steel door to “really scare her.”

During the interview, Miller also explained how he is “very accurate” with crossbows and that if he wanted to kill her, he could have, according to the criminal complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Miller now faces a slew of charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.

He was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set to take place March 8.