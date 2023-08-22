BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Idaho man is behind bars at the Blair County Prison after he was accused of sending and asking for nude photos from underage girls in Hollidaysburg using Snapchat.

Rick Curry, 45, of Post Falls, Idaho, was allegedly contacting girls who were under the age of 14 through the messaging app in 2021 and would send explicit photos of himself and ask for explicit photos in return.

Hollidaysburg police were first notified about the incident on Sept. 6, 2021, when a caller reported an older man was asking for nude pictures from two underage girls through Snapchat. When officers spoke to the girls, they claimed they did not know the man but said his Snapchat username was “therick0321,” according to a criminal complaint.

Rick Curry, 45, of Post Falls, Idaho. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

The girls also told police the man had been talking to another girl for several months who lives in Blair Township. An officer with the Blair Township Police Department later spoke to the girl in Blair Township who said she had used a tablet to contact the man.

According to the complaint, police found several sexual and nude photos on the tablet. When she was asked how she got the photos, the girl claimed the man would ask for explicit pictures as a “punishment” if she did not speak to him for several days. The girl told officers the man also threatened to mail the pictures to her home so her parents would know what kind of photos she was sending him.

Police seized the tablet and asked the girl if she had been talking to the man on any other social media accounts. She claimed she followed the man on TikTok but only spoke to him through Snapchat.

When officers were shown the man’s TikTok account, Curry was identified as the user of the account, according to court documents. Police noted that several photos and videos of Curry on the account appeared to be the same man who was seen in photos on the tablet.

Police said Curry’s TikTok account also had pictures and videos that appeared to be taken in the state of Idaho. He was then found on another social media account that showed he lived near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

According to the complaint, a search warrant was approved for the seized tablet. A further investigation by state police in Hollidaysburg revealed multiple nude photos allegedly of Curry.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department in Idaho also assisted Blair Township police in identifying Curry and informed them he was on probation and had misdemeanor charges against him.

During a forensic interview with the girl in Blair Township, she claimed she received money from Curry electronically in exchange for pictures through Snapchat. According to the complaint, police obtained records from Curry’s Snapchat account that showed conversations between him and the girl from July 13, 2021, until Sept. 5, 2021.

Police noted in court documents specific conversations in July 2021 when Curry allegedly used text and voice messages asking the girl to send nude photos.

Curry was arraigned Tuesday in Hollidaysburg district court and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $250,000 bail. He’s charged with two felony counts of child pornography, corruption of minors, 18 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.