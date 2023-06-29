WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kids amusement park Idlewild & SoakZone is bringing back its Neighbor Days with reimagined entertainment and activities.

Idlewild Neighbor Days celebrates the legacy of Fred Rogers of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with different shows, kids story times, themed scavenger hunts, and dance parties every Friday through Sunday in July.

“This summer, Neighbor Days is bursting with new, creative activities and entertainment, along with our signature character meet and greets, and plenty of playfulness,” General Manager Tim Heger said. “Fred Rogers Productions represents what Idlewild strives to do every day, connect with children and foster their curiosity with fun. The best part is that all the fun is free with your Season Pass or daily ticket.”

This year, guests can see five Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood characters in one place at the same time. The park will also be holding meet and greets from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 with the actors who played Mr. McFeely, Neighbor Aber and Mayor Maggie.

For a limited time, single-day tickets are only $34.99 when purchasing four or more during Idlewild’s Fourth of July Sale. A summer long Silver Season Pass is on sale for $89.99.

More information about Neighbor Days events, passes, tickets and schedule of activies can be found on Idlewild’s website.