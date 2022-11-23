SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was arrested by state police in Boswell Borough on Sunday following an alleged assault against a woman that left her bloodied.

On Nov. 20 around 1:22 a.m., troopers were sent to the 600 block of Stonycreek Street after a woman reported she had been attacked by 31-year-old Jacob Austin who was “highly intoxicated,” according to court documents. When police arrived, they noted there was a large fresh blood stain on the carpet behind Austin while the woman was across the room with blood on her face.

Police said they went to arrest Austin, though he resisted commands to place his arms behind his back and began throwing up on the floor. He also started slamming his head on the ground while yelling “stop kicking me” to troopers on scene, according to the affidavit. Austin then reportedly yanked upward on the bootlaces of a trooper in an attempt to pull the trooper to the ground while they were trying to get him out of his own vomit.

The woman told police that Austin had been drinking a lot of alcohol and was verbally aggressive with her, police wrote in the criminal complaint. She then alleged that when she put on a movie that Austin didn’t like, he “became enraged” and punched her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her unconscious as she fell to the ground.

Austin was allegedly kicking the woman in the back when she woke up. He then went to a bedroom and came back wearing a suit and tie and told her, “This is what I’ll be wearing to your funeral,” police noted.

While a Somerset paramedic was attempting to evaluate Austin after he threw up, troopers reported Austin tried to spit in the paramedic’s face, though he missed.

Police also reported finding a black semi-auto Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun and a silver blade punch-style knife during their investigation.

Austin was arraigned on one felony count of aggravated assault as well as minor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest and prohibited offensive weapons. He is currently lodged in Somerset County Prison in lieu of his $75,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 30.