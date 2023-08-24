JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Dominican Republican man, who was previously deported, was found again in Somerset and pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States., U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.

Rudys Osvaldo Torres, 50, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

Torres was reportedly deported from the United States in the past. Around March 15, 2021, he illegally knowingly re-entered and was living in Somerset County without applying for and receiving permission from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Torres has his sentencing scheduled for December 18.

According to the law, he’s facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Torres.