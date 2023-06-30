BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman is facing charges after police said she walked into someone’s house, attacked two people, and threatened to shoot them.

Jessica Barnett, 37 (Bedford County Prison)

State police said they were dispatched to a home in Colerain Township around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night where they found and arrested 37-year-old Jessica Barnett, of Bedford.

According to the criminal complaint, one person at the home told police that Barnett came right into the house and she could hear her yell “I’m coming for you mother f******s. I’m ready to take y’all.”

Three people living in the house attempted to find Barnett, the complaint shows. They claimed that Barnett jumped out of a closet and began to attack one of the people. When a second person tried to get involved, they alleged that Barnett pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot one of the people and “blow his guts out.”

Troopers wrote in the complaint that a fourth person in the house at the time alleged that they watched Barnett jump out of a closet and attack.

According to the affidavit, Barnett claimed to police that she was there and she was the one that was being attacked. She went on to tell police she told them she had a gun.

Barnett was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. She was placed in Bedford County Prison with her bail set at $45,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.