ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars allegedly assaulting two men and having a stolen firearm in his possession.

Aaron Menegay 21, has been charged with assaulting two men on Saturday and threatening one of them with a gun that was stolen, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they received a call about a fight outside of Nittany Pointe and observed two injured males. Police were told that Menegay, along with others, got out of a vehicle after one of the men, who was almost hit by the vehicle, told them to watch out.

The victims told police that Menegay began hitting one of the men in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

The other male attempted to intervene and stop the fighting when Menegay and others changed their focus on him. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Menegay was holding a gun in his waistband and said “I’m going to shoot you right now” and “I have a gun.”

Police were able to talk to a witness who said they saw Menegay and others assaulting the two men and did see Menegay holding a gun.

Police arrested Menegay and another male at the Sheetz along 25th Avenue. According to court documents, police found a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun in Menegay’s right pant leg. After running it, police found out it was a stolen weapon. Police also said Menegay did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

Menegay is being held in Blair County Prison after failing to post $35,000 bail. He’s been charged with receiving stolen property, two simple assault charges, carrying a firearm without a license and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 6.