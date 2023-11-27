ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Sheetz near UPMC Altoona after allegedly threatening to stab multiple people.

Brian McCathern, 42 (Blair County Prison)

Brian McCathern, 42, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue, according to Altoona police.

McCathern was allegedly seen in the store with brass knuckles and kitchen knives in the waistband of his pants. According to the complaint, he told one woman “I’m going to stab you” before turning his attention to a woman sitting at a table eating.

According to the second woman, she told police McCathern had grabbed her by the shirt while holding a knife and told her: “Don’t make me use the knife.” She told police she thought McCathern was going to kill her.

McCathern was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000. He’s facing multiple charges of terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, fighting, and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.