JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An undocumented immigrant was nabbed in Brookville during a traffic stop when he was found with a semi-automatic gun, police report.

According to court documents, Jose Javier Montes Macias, 30, is facing a felony gun charge and a slew of traffic citations. He allegedly said to the trooper “I’m illegal” during the traffic stop.

Macias was pulled over on May 10 after state police out of Punxsutawney caught him driving slowly on I-80 at around 40 miles per hour — nearly half of the I-80 speed limit.

Troopers said that after approaching the car, Macias could not provide a license, registration or insurance.

Macias was allegedly found with a semi-automatic handgun and multiple magazines for the gun.

Macias, reportedly an Indianapolis resident, was placed in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $500,000 before a judge lowered the bail to $200,000. He’s still in Jefferson County Prison.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.