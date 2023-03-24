STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The “Skills & Friends” Social Club and Houserville House of Hope from State College are hosting an Easter celebration that is inclusive and for kids of all ages.

On Sunday, April 2nd there will be an Easter Egg Hunt at the Houserville United Methodist Church for a day of all-inclusive fun.

Crafts, prizes, and refreshments will all be a part of the annual event, which is open to all those living with disabilities, and their families, friends, and guests.

There is no charge to attend the event. The Egg Hunt begins at 3:00 p.m. and continues until 4:30 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 8th, as a backup date.

The Houserville United Methodist Church is located at 1320 Houserville Road.

For more information, contact Karry Carr at 814- 237-2774, ext. 248 or at kcarr@skillsgroup.org.