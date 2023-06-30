BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An independently owned and operated LEGO store is making it’s way to Bellefonte.

Bellefonte Brick Studio is located at 104 N. Allegheny Street. The store features an array of LEGO products, including sets, mini-figures, and bulk bricks.

“With the selection of the different older sets, the rarer sets, the more collectible sets, I think we’ll get a lot of different people that just don’t have any other opportunities to purchase,” Co-owner Jon Hauser said.

The store is set to celebrate an official grand opening on Saturday, July 1. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Hauser said the celebration will feature prizes, contests and refreshments.

“The great thing about Legos is you can just build whatever you want,” Hauser said. “There is no rules you just go.”

Hauser said he and his wife, Meredith, have been working on getting the store ready for four months.

After the Fourth of July holiday, Hauser said the store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the store and see the full list of offerings here.