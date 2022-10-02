BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Asian Indian Community of Altoona is hosting a cultural dance festival in Pleasantville on Sunday.

The community is invited to join in the celebration of cultural dance, Navarti, which is taking place at Whispering Hollow Estate from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in dedicating to the Goddess “Maa Durga.”

There will be plenty of festive Indian performances, a live DJ, and free food for those who participate. There will also be a holy offering of “Prasad” to the Goddes Durga that will be distributed to all participants.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Ruk Patel at 732-325-5389 or 814-889-5813.