INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man is facing felony charges after he was accused of selling drugs to another man who died from an overdose.

James Emerson, 52, was identified by state police as the suspect in the man’s death during an investigation in February 2022.

Troopers were sent to assist EMS on Feb. 4, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. for a possible drug overdose at a residence along Locust Street in Center Township. As emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man from Coral, PA, dead inside the residence.

According to state police, an autopsy found the man had fentanyl, methamphetamine, and xylazine in his system which caused an overdose. Stamp bags that were found and taken from the residence were found to contain fentanyl and xylazine.

Troopers said Emerson was found through multiple search warrants, questioning and reviews of cell phone data and transactions. He’s charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16.