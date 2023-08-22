PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Indiana County man was prevented from bringing his handgun onto a flight when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected the firearm in his backpack.

On Aug. 21, a TSA officer spotted the handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted the police, who then came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon before citing the man on a weapons charge.

The traveler also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty, which can run as high as $15,000 depending on the circumstances.

“There is no excuse for bringing a firearm onto a flight,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said. “We are detecting guns at our checkpoints regularly and this is a stark reminder why each carry-on bag is screened at our checkpoints. I strongly encourage travelers to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms, but only in a checked bag, unloaded and packed in a hard-side locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

Firearms are not permitted through a security checkpoint because passengers should not have access to a firearm during a flight. This rule even applies to travelers with concealed carry permits or those who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In 2022 alone, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide, with 88 percent of them loaded.

For more details on travel safety and how to travel with a firearm, visit TSA’s website.