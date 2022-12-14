CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from the state of Indiana was locked up on DUI charges after she allegedly told police she was huffing freon from parked cars at Walmart.

On Dec. 13 around 10:14 p.m., Lawrence Township police said they were called to the Walmart at 140512 Clearfield-Shawville Highway for a report of a woman suspected to be driving under the influence. They found the driver, 58-year-old Connie Sue Mattix, parked in her car in the Burger King Parking lot.

Mattix told officers that she had just finished running the Boston Marathon and was on her way home when she stopped at Walmart and began huffing freon from parked vehicles, police noted. Freon is a non-combustible gas used to cool the air in air conditioning systems.

The woman further alleged that she went to park at Burger King to “get fresh air,” according to police. Upon further investigation, officers reported Mattix was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Mattix was charged with DUI as well as public drunkenness. She is lodged in Clearfield County Prison after failing to post her $5,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Dec. 21.