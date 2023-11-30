SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police have released information about a crash on I-80 that left an infant with serious injuries.

According to the report, the accident occurred on Black Friday at 9:41 p.m. in Clearfield County near mile marker 102. Mosie Gingerich, 26, of Saegertown was in the passenger seat of a Jetta Volkswagen holding an infant boy. Gingerich allegedly attempted to return the infant to a child safety seat when he bumped the steering wheel. This accident caused Angela Gingerich, 25, of Saegertown to lose control, according to the report.

The car traveled off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then traveled across the roadway and exited onto the left side of the road. According to the report, the car then rolled over at least once. Mosie and the infant boy were then ejected from the car and both sustained serious injuries.

Both Mosie and the infant were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. The infant was then flown via STAT MEDEVAC to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.

Angela and a second infant boy, who was in a child safety seat during the crash, were also transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Details about their conditions are limited at this time. Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian Volunteer Fire Department, Dusan EMS and Clearfield EMS assisted state police at the scene of the crash.