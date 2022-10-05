ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg man is facing serious charges after an infant had to be flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with what doctors described as ‘near-fatal’ physical and sexual injuries, according to Johnsonburg Borough Police.

On Sept. 30, police were called to the home of 32-year-old Andrew Kowalski to find a 10-month-old unresponsive with a pulse and bruises on its face, ear, arms and legs. St. Marys Ambulance crew arrived to take the infant shortly after police arrived, the criminal complaint shows.

Andrew Kowalski, 32 (Photo: State Parole records)

Police spoke with Kowalski who said the baby was fine and on the floor in his room with the dog when he went to get tools to fix the bathroom sink. Kowalski claimed there was no bruising when he left the baby but came back about 15 seconds later to the baby being unresponsive.

Kowalski allegedly told police the baby was fine all day but did fall off of a step and hurt their mouth but it wasn’t anything major.

Police noted that during the investigation, Kowalski was heard in a recording telling the 911 operator that the baby was in a crib and was unresponsive.

Police said that while talking with Kowalski he seemed more concerned for himself than the child, the affidavit reads.

It’s also reported that a witness that came to the house tried to see the baby before the events happened but Kowalski claimed it was their “bonding alone time” and the baby was sleeping.

Police arrived at Penn Highlands Elk to find that the infant needed to be flown to UPMC Children’s in Pittsburgh. Doctors reportedly told police the baby had a brain bleed as well as possible fractured ribs.

While speaking to the mother, she claimed that the baby was healthy and even had a physical with their doctor just a few days before.

Court documents show that the infant was sedated and intubated at UPMC Children’s while doctors performed a SANE exam, which is used to collect evidence after a sexual assault.

Police arrived at UMPC Children’s Hospital on Oct. 3 to collect evidence and according to the report, the infant had 20 different injuries to the head, right arm, left leg, right leg, and more. The report also showed eight more injuries to the child’s genital and buttocks area, according to the complaint.

The doctor reportedly told police the injuries were characteristic of “both sexual and physical abuse.” She then reported to police that the level of trauma is “almost unbelievable” and the brain injury is life-threatening.

Kowalski now faces multiple serious felony charges including but not limited to:

Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – serious injury, aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily harm with extreme indifference, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob denied bail for Kowalski and he was placed in Elk County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.