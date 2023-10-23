CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A judge has granted a motion in the civil case against former DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio making the temporary hold on payments to him from the city a permanent order.

The City of DuBois, another defendant in this matter, filed a motion to withdraw preliminary objections against the temporary injunction imposed on Suplizio.

In August, the courts granted a temporary injunction against Suplizio as a result of pleadings filed by the plaintiffs. The temporary injunction directed that the City of DuBois refrain from paying Suplizio, distributing to his pension and entering into any form of new contract with him. The attorneys for the City of DuBois and four other named defendants initially filed preliminary objections to the injunction, but in a motion filed with the court on Oct. 20 requested that these objections be withdrawn and the temporary injunction be made permanent.

“The former city manager has been under indictment for over a year. The time to put an end to this was right after he was indicted. It’s drawn out way too long. It’s cost the taxpayers an inordinate amount of money that they didn’t have to waste,” Elliot Gelfand, DuBois resident and plaintiff in this action, said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Parties were scheduled in court Oct. 23 to for arguments to be heard regarding these objections, but following the motion to withdraw, the judge instead ruled, granting the motion to make the injunction permanent.