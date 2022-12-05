CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning.

According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and CPR was given until EMS arrived.

Ortiz was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, where he was then pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m., the release reads.

State police are investigating, and the official cause of Ortiz’s death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office, the DOC said.

Ortiz has been at SCI Benner serving a five to 10-year sentence after he was convicted of aggravated assault in Philadelphia. Ortiz has been an inmate at Benner Township since July 6.