BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — An SCI Rockview inmate is facing new charges for an assault against a corrections officer in March.

Gregory McKeithen

Gregory McKeithen, 28, formerly of Allegheny County, has been charged with assault and strangulation of a corrections officer.

On March 6, an SCI Rockview corrections officer found McKeithen in an unauthorized area. The officer escorted McKeithen back to his cell, but when he was attempting to lock the cell door, McKeithen began punching the officer, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer eventually fell to the floor and McKeithen then began to use his arm to put pressure on the officer’s throat until he was unable to breathe, state police noted in the criminal complaint.

Another officer heard a call for help and witnessed McKeithen standing over the corrections officer. McKiethen was told to stop, lay on the floor and put his hands behind his back, which he did and was subsequently put in cuffs, according to the affidavit.

At this point, other corrections officers showed up to assist and were trying to have McKeithen go down the steps, but he refused. After being forced down the steps, McKeithen said “f***ing pig” and proceeded to spit in the officer’s face, according to the charges filed.

McKeithen has been charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He is also facing misdemeanor strangulation and simple assault charges.

On Wednesday, McKeithen was arranged, had his preliminary hearing and remains in SCI Rockview. McKeithen is serving prison time for burglary and robbery-related charges out of Allegheny County in 2014 and 2015.