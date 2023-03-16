ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An inmate is facing additional charges for supplying drugs that led to another inmate’s overdose, according to police.

Brianna Hallowell, 28, is facing a felony drug delivery resulting in a death charge after Stevie Mann, 31, died from a drug overdose in the Elk County Prison.

On Jan. 15, just at 7:40 a.m. Ridgway Borough Police responded to a call regarding a woman, later identified as Mann, being unresponsive in her jail cell. Efforts were made to revive Mann, but were unsuccessful, police note in the criminal complaint.

Officers learned that Hallowell and Mann were cellmates in the prison, but not for long, according to the charges filed. Hallowell had been arrested during a traffic stop for separate charges in St. Marys on the evening of Jan. 14, just hours before Mann died.

During the traffic stop search, police found multiple heroin/fentanyl baggies in Hallowell’s purse, according to court documents. The baggies were blue in color with a red “NFL” logo stamped on them. Police said they found identical baggies in Hallowell and Mann’s jail cell.

A man who was also present in the vehicle with Hallowell later spoke to police. According to the affidavit, the man claimed Hallowell asked for a ride to pick up her children. When they were stopped by police, Hallowell allegedly said “I’m going to jail” while shoving items down her pants and in her bra. The man told police that he saw at least one brick of heroin/fentanyl shoved in her pants.

That man also reported she’d been actively smoking the heroin/fentanyl while he was driving.

An autopsy report showed that Mann died of the abuse of multi-drug toxicity including fentanyl.

Hallowell is currently in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail. Along with being charged with delivering the drugs that killed Mann, she’s facing felony manufacturing, delivery, and possession charges, possession of controlled substance as an inmate and multiple misdemeanors including involuntary manslaughter, possession of an unregulated substance, use of drugs, contraband, and possession of control substance as an inmate.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.