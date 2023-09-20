Editor’s note: The quotes used in this story come directly from the criminal complaint, allegedly in Supik’s own words.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A prisoner at SCI Phoenix is facing charges after he allegedly sent death threats about the Somerset County trooper who previously arrested him.

Joseph Supik, 32, is now facing charges of terroristic threats after he allegedly sent letters to both a judge and a state police barracks in which he threatened a trooper and his family, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset.

Supik who is currently a prisoner at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville allegedly sent a letter to the Somerset County trooper and to Judge Gregory Geary, according to the criminal complaint. On July 10, Judge Geary received a letter from Supik that stated, “If you see [the trooper] tell him he got something coming for him. It’s gonna be a 5.56mm round with name on it. I will put him down once I am out. No joking around neither. He f***** up by putting me away from my father that past.”

On July 12, a letter was received by the PSP Somerset State Police barracks addressed to the same trooper in Geary’s letter, according to the criminal complaint. This letter stated, “Hey there buddy. How you doing? You and the family. Hope you are ready for me to be out. I am released October 2023 not saying what day. I will be coming back home there in Somerset… Did you get the death threat I wrote to Judge Geary about you?”

On July 12, another letter was received by Judge Geary. According to the complaint, this letter read, “I am writing to inform you I am slowly gonna torcher [the trooper]. I am gonna tie him up and slowly torcher him.”

In the letter, Supik also threatened to rape and kill the trooper’s wife before burning down their house before telling the judge to make sure the trooper brings his “A-game” because it’s going to be “a long night.”

The complaint noted that Supik was previously arrested by the trooper for making bomb threats towards the Somerset County Courthouse.

On August 8, troopers interviewed Supik in prison and he allegedly admitted to writing and mailing the letter. He then told officers that he and the trooper never got along.

Supik is facing misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize, harassment and stalking.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing for the case has not been set at this time.