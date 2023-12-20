HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are investigating after an inmate was pronounced dead in a cell in SCI Smithfield.

According to the superintendent, 39-year-old John Diehl was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 19, just days after arriving at SCI Smithfield. Prison staff and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures until emergency services arrived. He was ultimately pronounced dead.

Diehl was reportedly serving a two to four-year sentence for burglary out of Armstrong County. He came to Smithfield on Dec. 15.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and are conducting the investigation, per state policy.

The Huntingdon County Coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.