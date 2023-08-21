CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate has filed a lawsuit against Clearfield County Prison looking for $4 million and medical costs, court documents show.

Jeremy Sipe filed the lawsuit naming the Clearfield County Prison, Prime Care Medical Inc., a sergeant, lieutenant, and corrections officer as the defendants, citing his 8th and 14th Amendment rights have been violated.

Sipe went on to write in the lawsuit that the defendants were acting in an official capacity and are “under affirmative constitutional duty to protect its inmates.”

According to Sipe, there was a “shakedown” in the Alpha Block on Dec. 31, 2022, while he was on work duty in the laundry area. He claimed a 55-gallon trash bin was brought in, full of contraband from the shakedown, and a lieutenant asked if he wanted gloves to sort through it all.

Sipe goes on to claim he grabbed a sheet and was jabbed in the hand by a pick-and-poke homemade tattoo needle covered in dried blood. He wrote that the glove he was wearing was torn and he was bleeding profusely from his little finger.

The lawsuit reads that Sipe was attended to with a medical kit, but it took weeks for the actual medical staff to do what he believed was “medical professional protocol” for something like a needle jab.

Sipe said he filed a grievance but claimed no one wanted to take responsibility and they “kicked it” down the line. It continues to say the medical staff was unprofessional and the two times they did draw blood, the “student nurses” botched six times by stabbing him, but missing the vein they needed.

He also went on to say that he’s developed severe anxiety over not knowing if he may have contracted a blood born illness from the needle.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh.

WTAJ reached out to officials but a comment wasn’t immediately available.