BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September.

The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said.

Detectives were able to view footage from security cameras, saying that a corrections officer, later identified as 28-year-old Eric Dostel Jr., was breaking procedures and was seen unlocking the victim’s cell three different times outside of the designated times.

The third time the cell was unlocked, five other inmates rushed in and allegedly assaulted the man. Investigators noted that they watched inmates enter then leave the cell in the course of under a minute, but were unable to see what happened in the cell.

John Jukes Jr. Kyler Luckadoo Korey Sitton Delano Brown Richard Ewing

The following inmates have been charged with the attack:

Delano Brown, 22

Richard Ewing, 44

John Jukes Jr., 42

Kyler Luckadoo, 21

Korey Sitton, 36

All five inmates are now facing additional charges including aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Dostel is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering another person.