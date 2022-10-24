CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m.

State police and the Clearfield County Coroners’ Office are investigating the cause of Shaffer’s death.

Shaffer was serving a 2 to 5-year sentence for DUI Alcohol-Highest Impairment on a Jefferson County conviction. He was at SCI Houtzdale since Oct. 11.