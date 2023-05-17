HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An inmate at SCI Huntingdon died Monday and state police are investigating, superintendent John Rivello announced.

Gage Ortiz-Rodriguez, 24 was found unresponsive in his cell, and life saving-measures were immediately performed by prison staff and medical personnel, Rivello said in a news release.

EMS arrived and provided advanced life support measures while they rushed Ortiz-Rodriguez to Penn Highlands Hospital where he then died, Rivello said.

Since June 24, 2021, Ortiz-Rodriguez was at SCI Huntingdon where he was serving between six to 12 years behind bars for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse from McKean County, the release reads.

Court documents show that Ortiz-Rodriguez was classified as a sexually violent predator by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board (SOAB). Ortiz-Rodriguez took photos of two boys engaging in sexual acts, blackmailed them and inappropriately touched them multiple times.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Because of state policy, troopers are investigating Ortiz-Rodriguez’s death and the official cause will be announced by Huntingdon County Coroner’s Office.