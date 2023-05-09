CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Intermediate Unit that services three Central Pennsylvania counties officially opened a new building in State College.

Central Intermediate Unit 10‘s new Centre County office building is located at 1155 Benner Pike. The IU is a regional educational service agency serving three counties: Centre, Clearfield and Clinton.

Officials celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9. They said this building is the first step in the modernization of CIU 10’s facilities.

In April, CIU 10 purchased the old Philipsburg Junior High School. The organization plans to turn the vacant gymnasium into another new office space where educators will be able to receive training.

“This is really exciting for the IU,” Board President Jefrey Wall said. “Not only this facility, but our new home in Philipsburg which will be our main headquarters. We anticipate being in there sometime in October or November 2024.”

Wall estimated that the project will cost $3,600,000.