BEDFORD Pa, (WTAJ) – An Irish concert series is making its way to Bedford County featuring two Celtic performers.

On June 18 and July 19, the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation will be hosting the Celtic Thunder Irish stage show. These are two separate concerts featuring international music artists Neil Byrne and Damian McGinty.

Each concert is to benefit the educational programs of the Chamber Foundation, including career exploration and workforce development opportunities for all Bedford County students, ages pre-K through 12th grades.

Byrnes performance on June 18 will be a part of his first solo tour in the U.S. Featuring new original music, stories from the road and more.

“I am just really looking forward to these stories and hopefully in 90 minutes people will sit and really really enjoy. You know I’m just looking forward to sharing that with people and being back in Bedford,” Byrne said.

McGinty is scheduled to perform on July 19. Originally from Derry, Northern Ireland, his Irish roots blend with pop, folk, adult alternative contemporary, and country influences. He is also famous for his role as Rory Flanagan on the TV show Glee.

Meet and Greet tickets are available, along with general admission tickets. There are only 200 seats available, including 50 VIP Meet-and-Greet passes. For more information on these concerts, visit the Bedford County Chamber website.